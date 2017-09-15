Jennifer Lawrence Got Into a Bar Fight in Budapest!

Jennifer Lawrence jokes about being hungover while drinking wine with Seth Meyers while appearing on Late Night on Thursday (September 14) in New York City.

The 27-year-old mother! actress told Seth about the time she got into a bar fight in Budapest, Hungary.

“We were at a bar. It was beer night,” Jennifer explained. “This one guy – I was drunk, which is rare – and this guy asked me for a selfie and I was like ‘No, thank you.’”

The man kept pushing Jennifer to take the selfie, until finally telling her off.

“Something in me just snapped, and it couldn’t have been the alcohol…I, like, grabbed him and took beers and started dousing them all over him.”

Watch her tell the story below!