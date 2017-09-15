Jessie J: 'Think About That' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Jessie J just dropped her powerful new song.

The 29-year-old entertainer just released “Think About That” – and you can listen to it here!

“Think About That” is the first single off of Jessie‘s upcoming fourth studio album R.O.S.E. which is set to drop later this year.

You can download Jessie‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Think About That” below!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…