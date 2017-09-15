Niall Horan Announces ‘Flicker’ World Tour 2018 – See the North American Tour Dates!

Following the announcement of his debut solo album Flicker, Niall Horan just revealed plans for a U.S. and Canadian run of his 2018 world tour!

The 24-year-old "Too Much to Ask" singer-songwriter will be kicking off the North American leg of his tour on July 18, 2018 in The Woodlands, Texas and continuing through to cities including Dallas, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Toronto and Tampa.

"Seeing Blind" collaborator Maren Morris will be opening for Niall on the tour.

Tickets for the 2018 U.S. and Canadian dates go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday (September 22) at 10 a.m. local time. Citi card members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday (September 19,) at 10 a.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass program.

Fan Registration for the U.S. and Canadian tour dates will be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

Click inside to check out all the dates for Niall's Flicker World Tour...

New Zealand & Australia

6/1/2018 Auckland, NZ - Sparks Arena

6/3/2018 Brisbane, AU - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

6/5/2018 Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena

6/7/2018 Melbourne, AU - Margaret Court Arena

U.S. & Canada

7/18/2018 Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

7/20/2018 Dallas, TX* - Starplex Pavilion

7/21/2018 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

7/23/2018 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

7/25/2018 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

7/26/2018 Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Chicago)

7/28/2018 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

7/30/2018 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7/31/2018 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/2/2018 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

8/4/2018 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/5/2018 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/7/2018 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

8/17/2018 Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/20/2018 Morrison, CO** - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/22/2018 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

8/23/2018 St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

8/25/2018 Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (St. Louis)

8/26/2018 Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center

8/28/2018 Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/29/2018 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8/31/2018 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

9/2/2018 Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair

9/5/2018 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9/7/2018 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/8/2018 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

9/11/2018 Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

9/12/2018 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/14/2018 Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

9/15/2018 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

9/17/2018 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/19/2018 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

9/20/2018 Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

9/22/2018 Tampa, FL* - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

9/23/2018 West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

*Support TBA

**On Sale TBA