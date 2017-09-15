Top Stories
Fri, 15 September 2017 at 12:39 am

Niall Horan: 'Too Much to Ask' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Niall Horan: 'Too Much to Ask' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Niall Horan is preparing to release his debut solo album and he just dropped a new song from it, “Too Much to Ask.”

The song will be featured on the album Flicker, which is going to be released on October 20.

“My new single ‘too much to ask’ is out now. I’ve been waiting for ages for you to hear it, hope you enjoy it,” Niall tweeted upon the release of the song.

“It’s a very special song to me and I hope you like it,” he added in another tweet. He says it’s one of his favorites on the album!

Stream the song now via Spotify and download it on iTunes!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

Read the lyrics below!
