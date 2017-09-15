Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 12:51 am

Prince William & Prince Harry Take Part in Royal Duties Across England

Prince William & Prince Harry Take Part in Royal Duties Across England

Prince William meets with patients as he attends visits the Aintree University Hospital on Thursday afternoon (September 14) in Liverpool, England.

The 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge made an appearance at the hospital to formally open the Urgent Care and Trauma Center.

That same day, Prince Harry visited with students of the Felstead Prep School where they visited The Chatham Green Project – conservation and educational program that’s based in Chelmsford, England.

In case you missed it, Prince William recently announced that he and wife Kate are expecting their third child together!

15+ pictures inside of Prince William and Prince Harry taking part in their royal duties…
