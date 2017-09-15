Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 2:49 am

Sia: 'Rainbow' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Sia just dropped her new song from her upcoming movie!

The 41-year-old entertainer’s song off of the My Little Pony: The Movie soundtrack was just released – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sia

Sia is also voicing Songbird Serenade in the film alongside fellow voice cast mates Emily Blunt and Kristin Chenoweth.

You can download Sia‘s new song off of iTunes here.

My Little Pony: The Movie hits theaters on October 6.

Listen to “Rainbow” below!

Check out the lyrics for the song inside…
