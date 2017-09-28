Alessandra Ambrosio Joins Winnie Harlow & Hailey Baldwin at Balmain Party in Paris

Alessandra Ambrosio arrives in style for the L’Oreal X Balmain Party on Thursday night (September 28) in Paris, France.

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel looked hot in a sparkling T-shirt dress and thigh high boots for the event held during Paris Fashion Week.

Fellow models at the party included Hailey Baldwin, Winnie Harlow, Barbara Palvin, Sara Sampaio, and Jasmine Sanders along with Pamela Anderson and Courtney Love.

Earlier that day, Pamela sat front row alongside tons of other stars at the Balmain Fashion Show.

