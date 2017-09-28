Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 10:41 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio Joins Winnie Harlow & Hailey Baldwin at Balmain Party in Paris

Alessandra Ambrosio Joins Winnie Harlow & Hailey Baldwin at Balmain Party in Paris

Alessandra Ambrosio arrives in style for the L’Oreal X Balmain Party on Thursday night (September 28) in Paris, France.

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel looked hot in a sparkling T-shirt dress and thigh high boots for the event held during Paris Fashion Week.

Fellow models at the party included Hailey Baldwin, Winnie Harlow, Barbara Palvin, Sara Sampaio, and Jasmine Sanders along with Pamela Anderson and Courtney Love.

Earlier that day, Pamela sat front row alongside tons of other stars at the Balmain Fashion Show.

alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 01
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 02
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 03
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 04
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 05
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 06
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 07
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 08
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 09
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 10
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 11
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 12
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 13
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 14
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 15
alessandra ambrosio joins winnie harlow hailey baldwin at balmain party 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Barbara Palvin, Courtney Love, Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Sanders, Pamela Anderson, Sara Sampaio, Winnie Harlow

