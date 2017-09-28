Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 11:47 pm

Daddy Yankee Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

Daddy Yankee Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

Daddy Yankee has donated $1 million to help Puerto Rico rebuild following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

The 40-year-old rapper was born in Puerto Rico and he lives there full time with his wife and children. He decided to make the donation after seeing the devastation from the hurricane firsthand after returning home from his tour.

Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramon Ayala Rodriguez, has already donated $300,000 to local organizations and fans have donated 10 trucks full of supplies at his concerts.

“As a Puerto Rican who lives on the island, I felt the call, that the rebuilding of my country has to be for a long term,” Daddy Yankee told People in a statement. “In this initial phase, I want to make sure that every person has a plate to eat. In the long run, my commitment is work to ensure that the largest number of families on the island have a safe roof.”
Photos: Getty
