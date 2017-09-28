Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Thu, 28 September 2017 at 11:36 pm

Fergie Wears a Dress with Pockets to Rick Owens' Paris Show

Fergie Wears a Dress with Pockets to Rick Owens' Paris Show

Fergie puts her hands in her pockets while attending the Rick Owens show held during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday (September 28) in Paris, France.

The 42-year-old singer looked so hot in the form-fitting dress.

Fergie flew to Paris after appearing on Watch What Happens Live earlier in the week while in New York City.

She is currently promoting her new album Double Dutchess and all of the music videos to accompany the songs are currently live on YouTube!
