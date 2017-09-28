Here Are Beyonce's Lyrics from 'Mi Gente' Translated to English

Beyonce just surprised us all by dropping a remix to J Balvin and Willy William‘s song “Mi Gente,” but since the lyrics are all in Spanish, you might be wondering what she’s saying!

The lyrics have thankfully been translated into English already and you can check them out here.

Beyonce will be doing good with her proceeds from the song. She announced that she will donate all the money she makes from the track to the relief efforts for the natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and other affected Caribbean islands.

Here are the lyrics that Beyonce sings in Spanish:

“Con lo mío todos se mueven

La fiesta la llevo en mis genes

Yo soy la reina de los nenes

Mi gente no se detiene, aquí nadie se quiere ir

Si el ritmo está en tu cabeza

Ahora suéltate y mueve los pies

Me encanta cuando el bajo suena

Empezamos a subir de nivel”

The English translation, via Google Translate, is roughly:

“With mine, everyone moves

I have the party in my genes

I am the queen of the children

My people do not stop, nobody here wants to go

If the rhythm is in your head

Now let go and move your feet

I love it when the bass sounds

We started to level up”

