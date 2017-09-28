Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Thu, 28 September 2017 at 11:05 pm

Hilary Duff Turns 30, Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes!

Hilary Duff Turns 30, Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes!

It’s a special day for Hilary Duff!

The actress and singer is celebrating her 30th birthday today (September 28) and she took to social media to thank them for the birthday wishes they have been sending all day long.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

“Shit. 30. Thanks for all the birthday love guys. I just ate some gluten and had a glass of wine midday💅🏻,” Hilary captioned a smiley selfie on Instagram.

We hope that you are having an amazing day, Hilary! We can’t wait to see what the next 30 years bring.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

  • Hattie McDish

    Happy Birthday. A healthy looking pretty woman who doesn’t cave to the pressures of the business to look like a skeleton. Thin but not unhealthy thin. 👏

  • Pippa Martin-St_Onge

    what ever happened to the accused rapist Comrie?

  • abcdefg98988

    She was the Disney girl between Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus.

  • Ulysses Joyce

    shut up ,they have been divorced for nearly two years.He was acquitted.Please stop posting you stupid bitch.

  • persononhere

    which is why she’s a D-list actress?

  • persononhere

    she was hanging out with him like 2 weeks ago, it’s posted someplace on here. must suck to have that as your baby daddy