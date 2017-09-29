Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 1:39 am

David Beckham Kicks Off Soccer Lessons with Daughter Harper!

David Beckham Kicks Off Soccer Lessons with Daughter Harper!

David Beckham is teaching his daughter Harper how to play soccer (or football, as they call it in the UK and other parts of the world!) and he has shared some adorable videos from their practice sessions!

“Someone’s ready for her first football lesson ❤️ ⚽️,” the 42-year-old former soccer star captioned a clip on his Instagram account.

The first clip shows David and Harper, 6, holding hands while kicking the soccer ball down the field.

Another clip shows David tossing the ball to Harper while she kicks the ball back to him.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Click inside to check out the other clip…

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Pippa Martin-St_Onge

    He can barely read and speaks like a 5 yr old child

  • AngelicaPMcNulty


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !ra47:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleNetJobsKeyWorkFromHome/find/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!ra47..,..