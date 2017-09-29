Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 12:38 am

Demi Lovato Stuns at Her Album Release Party in NYC

Demi Lovato Stuns at Her Album Release Party in NYC

Demi Lovato strikes a pose as she arrives at the release party for her new album Tell Me You Love Me on Thursday night (September 28) at the High Line in New York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer looked sexy in a copper colored dress and strappy heels for her party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

Later that night, Demi released her sixth studio album Tell Me You Love Me.

Shortly after the release, Demi took to Twitter to thank her fans for all of their love and support of the new album.

FYI: Demi is wearing a Yohei Ohno dress and Stuart Weitzman sandals.

10+ pictures inside of Demi Lovato arriving at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato stuns at her album release party in nyc 01
demi lovato stuns at her album release party in nyc 02
demi lovato stuns at her album release party in nyc 03
demi lovato stuns at her album release party in nyc 04
demi lovato stuns at her album release party in nyc 05
demi lovato stuns at her album release party in nyc 06
demi lovato stuns at her album release party in nyc 07
demi lovato stuns at her album release party in nyc 08
demi lovato stuns at her album release party in nyc 09
demi lovato stuns at her album release party in nyc 10
demi lovato stuns at her album release party in nyc 11
demi lovato stuns at her album release party in nyc 12
demi lovato stuns at her album release party in nyc 13

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    why she should look jobless anyway?

  • Pippa Martin-St_Onge

    she doesn’t know how to sing she shouts

  • greatergood41v

    this is dope ! get it for free here http://quainator.com/570342...
    and yes ! it’s the itunes deluxe version !
    enjoy !!!

  • AngelicaPMcNulty


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !ra44d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleNewNetJobsKeyOpportunities/earn/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!ra44l..,.