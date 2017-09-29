Top Stories
Fri, 29 September 2017 at 12:01 am

Demi Lovato: 'Tell Me You Love Me' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Demi Lovato: 'Tell Me You Love Me' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Demi Lovato‘s brand new album Tell Me You Love Me has arrived and you can stream it right here!

This is the 25-year-old singer’s sixth studio album and it features the single “Sorry Not Sorry” along with the title track, “You Don’t Do It for Me Anymore,” “Sexy Dirty Love,” and more.

Two additional songs are featured on the Target version of the album.

Demi‘s life will be chronicled in the upcoming YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, which will premiere on October 17. Fans will get the chance to see the making of the album and much more.

Go download Tell Me You Love Me on iTunes and stream it below via Spotify!
