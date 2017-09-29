Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 5:00 am

Dwayne Johnson Hangs With Fans While Filming in Canada!

Dwayne Johnson Hangs With Fans While Filming in Canada!

Dwayne Johnson flashes a huge smile as he meets with fans at the Univeristy of British Columbia on Wednesday afternoon (September 27) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 45-year-old actor showed off his massive biceps in a tight, blue shirt as wrapped filming his upcoming movie Skyscraper for the day.

After filming, Dwayne met up with the fans who spent the day waiting to take photos with him.

Check out a video below of Dwayne meeting up with the students!

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson

