Fri, 29 September 2017 at 3:04 am

Kate Upton Shows Off Her Legs in Beverly Hills!

Kate Upton Shows Off Her Legs in Beverly Hills!

Kate Upton shares a laugh with a friend as they head to lunch at the Honor Bar on Wednesday afternoon (September 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 25-year-old model and actress looked super chic in a black sweater, red leather skirt, and a pair of bootie-heels as she enjoyed a day off with her friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Upton

Later that day, Kate‘s trainer shared a video of her working out while she watched fiance Justin Verlander pitch during an Astros game.

Check it out below!

When you and @kateupton wanna watch @justinverlander pitch but it's leg day.

A post shared by Ben Bruno (@benbrunotraining) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
  • Pippa Martin-St_Onge

    yes mama!

