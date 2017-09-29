Kate Upton Shows Off Her Legs in Beverly Hills!

Kate Upton shares a laugh with a friend as they head to lunch at the Honor Bar on Wednesday afternoon (September 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 25-year-old model and actress looked super chic in a black sweater, red leather skirt, and a pair of bootie-heels as she enjoyed a day off with her friends.

Later that day, Kate‘s trainer shared a video of her working out while she watched fiance Justin Verlander pitch during an Astros game.

