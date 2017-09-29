Leonardo DiCaprio Rubs Shoulders with Royalty at a Gala to Save the Ocean

Leonardo DiCaprio poses for a photo with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene while attending the Inaugural Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean on Thursday (September 28) at the Monaco Garnier Opera in Monaco.

The 42-year-old actor was honored at the event for his work to better the environment.

“As head of a state bordered by the sea, I have made ocean conservation a priority. It’s a key issue because it is a crucial concern for the future of mankind,” Prince Albert told Vogue in a statement. “It is time to stop taking our ocean for granted and to start looking after its precious resources.”

“Clean air, water, and a livable climate are inalienable human rights. And solving this crisis is not a question of politics, it is a question of our own survival,” Leo added.

Leo‘s friend Adrien Brody was also in attendance at the gala.