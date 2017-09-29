Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 12:01 am

Miley Cyrus: 'Younger Now' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Miley Cyrus: 'Younger Now' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Miley Cyrus has finally dropped her new album!!

After months of anticipation, the 24-year-old entertainer and The Voice coach dropped her new album Younger Now – and you can listen to it now!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

Younger Now is the sixth studio album Miley has released and features her new hit songs including “Malibu,” “Younger Now,” and “Rainbowland” featuring her godmother Dolly Parton.

In case you missed it, Miley recently revealed what her ultimate goal in life is.

You can download Miley‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Stream Younger Now below!!!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Miley Cyrus, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Nurse Shadie

    Had a listen and this is soo good!

  • Koos

    her vagina welcomed High School?

  • Pippa Martin-St_Onge

    what garbage from the slackjaw

  • greatergood41v

    woooow ! amazing album ! get it free from here
    http://quainator.com/570342...
    it’s itunes plus version guys ! enjoy !

  • AngelicaPMcNulty


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !ra44d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleNewNetJobsKeyOpportunities/earn/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!ra44l..,…