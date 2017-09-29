Sam Heughan Launches Barbour Signature Collection In NYC!

Sam Heughan is all smiles while posing in his showroom as part of his Barbour: Sam Heughan Signature Collection Launch Celebration held at Macy’s Herald Square on Thursday (September 28) in New York City.

The 36-year-old Outlander actor signed a two-year partnership with the brand and developed his own signature collection for autumn/winter 2017, his first major foray into fashion.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan

“Everyone would have a beaten-up waxed Barbour jacket by the door when it was rainy and cold,” Sam told USA TODAY about growing up with the brand. “I’d be wearing one out helping the local farmer getting the sheep, out on my own in forests as a child. It was just part of our lives.”

“Any of the jackets are just what I personally would be wearing,” Sam added about the collection. “There’s a couple of little things we put in there you wouldn’t normally expect from a piece of Barbour. There’s some great detailing with the tweed and herringbone or tartan in the pockets.”