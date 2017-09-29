Top Stories
The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Officially Not Happening - Find Out Why!

A third Sex & the City movie is no longer on the table – and Kim Cattrall is the reason.

The movie, which was greenlit by Warner Bros. and due to go into pre-production this month, has been shelved due to Kim‘s demands, according to DailyMailTV.

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed the cancellation in an interview with Extra on Thursday (September 28): ““It’s over…we’re not doing it. I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

According to the report, Kim demanded that they produce other movies she was developing or she wouldn’t sign for the project. Warner Bros. refused, and so production was canceled.

Sarah, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon were all reportedly on board to film the now-scrapped movie.

