Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 9:24 pm

Adam Sandler & Wife Jackie Couple Up at 'The Meyerowitz Stories' Premiere

Adam Sandler & Wife Jackie Couple Up at 'The Meyerowitz Stories' Premiere

Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie stepped out to celebrate his upcoming flick!

The couple hit the red carpet at the premiere of The Meyerowitz Stories during the BFI London Film Festival on Friday evening (October 6) in London, England.

They were also joined by Adam‘s co-stars Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson and director Noah Baumbach.

The film follows an estranged family who gather together in New York for an event celebrating the artistic work of their father.

The Meyerowitz Stories is set to hit theaters on October 13th.
Just Jared on Facebook
adam sandler the meyerowitz stories premiere 01
adam sandler the meyerowitz stories premiere 02
adam sandler the meyerowitz stories premiere 03
adam sandler the meyerowitz stories premiere 04
adam sandler the meyerowitz stories premiere 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Sandler, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson, Jackie Sandler, Noah Baumbach

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce is spending the weekend in the Hamptons with Blue Ivy and the twins - TMZ
  • Anne Winters is sharing details on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes calls Kim Zolciak's daughter "racist trash" - TooFab
  • Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff may have found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lindsay Stirling has a new Christmas song out! - Just Jared Jr