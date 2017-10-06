Dakota Johnson Slays With Her Gold Dragon-Print Purse in NYC

Dakota Johnson channeled her inner dragon with her latest look!

The Fifty Shades Freed actress, who just turned 28, was spotted taking a walk on Friday (October 6) in New York City.

She kept it casual in a grey sweater top, black skinnies, and flower-printed sneakers.

Dakota made a style statement with her navy blue purse, which featured an intricate gold, red and green dragon design.

Dakota also accessorized with a bold red scrunchie on her wrist and a pair of dark shades.

She sipped on an orange drink as she went about her day.

