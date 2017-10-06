Top Stories
Fri, 06 October 2017 at 5:24 pm

Dakota Johnson Slays With Her Gold Dragon-Print Purse in NYC

Dakota Johnson channeled her inner dragon with her latest look!

The Fifty Shades Freed actress, who just turned 28, was spotted taking a walk on Friday (October 6) in New York City.

She kept it casual in a grey sweater top, black skinnies, and flower-printed sneakers.

Dakota made a style statement with her navy blue purse, which featured an intricate gold, red and green dragon design.

Dakota also accessorized with a bold red scrunchie on her wrist and a pair of dark shades.

She sipped on an orange drink as she went about her day.

ICYMI, we celebrated Dakota's 28th birthday (on October 4) with 28 of her red carpet looks, and we started a poll for fans to pick their favorite look. The poll is open until Wednesday (October 11) at 8am EST, so make sure to get in your votes!

