Fri, 06 October 2017 at 4:43 pm

Debra Messing's 'Will & Grace' Co-Stars Support Her at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Debra Messing's 'Will & Grace' Co-Stars Support Her at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Debra Messing was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today!

The 49-year-old actress dazzled in a metallic gold dress and matching heels for the ceremony held on Friday (October 6) in Hollywood.

Debra was joined by her Will & Grace co-stars Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally, as well as Will & Grace creator/executive producer Max Mutchnik.

Also in attendance were Connie Britton, Mariska Hargitay, and Sophia Bush.

Debra‘s 13-year-old son Roman was there to support his mom as well. He gave her a big hug as they posed on top of her star!

“Va-va-va-voom @therealdebramessing getting a #star on the hollywood walk of fame this morning!” Megan shared on Instagram. “A class act in every way 🌞 i love you, deb 💛.”

See Eric‘s post below, and be sure to check out all the fun pics in our gallery!

ICYMI, find out which guest stars will be appearing on the new season of Will & Grace.

FYI: Debra is wearing Oscar de la Renta.

