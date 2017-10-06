Elijah Wood & 'Dirk Gently' Co-Stars Debut First Episode of Season 2 at NYCC

Elijah Wood took the stage at 2017 New York Comic Con today!

The 36-year-old actor spoke during the Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency – BBC AMERICA Official Panel on Friday (October 6) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elijah Wood on set

He was joined by his co-stars Samuel Barnett, Jade Eshete, Hannah Marks, Fiona Dourif, Mpho Koaho, and creator/executive producer Max Landis.

During the panel, they debuted the first episode from the upcoming second season of the BBC America and Netflix series.

The show focuses on holistic detective Dirk Gently (Samuel), who investigates cases involving the supernatural.

Watch a sneak peek from the new episode below, and don’t miss season two when it premieres on October 14!



First Look at Episode 1 | Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency