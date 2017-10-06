Harvey Weinstein Taking 'Indefinite Leave of Absence' Following Sexual Harassment Claims

Harvey Weinstein will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from The Weinstein Company after being accused of decades of sexual harassment by multiple women.

The 65-year-old co-chairman of the film studio, who has issued an apology, was the subject of an explosive report in the New York Times about his actions.

“We take extremely seriously the accusations published in today’s New York Times about our Company’s co-chairman Harvey Weinstein. It is essential to our Company’s culture that all women who work for it or have any dealings with it or any of our executives are treated with respect and have no experience of harassment or discrimination,” the company said in a statement.

They added that they hired an independent law firm to conduct an internal investigation about the accusations.

“As Harvey has said, it is important for him to get professional help for the problems he has acknowledged. Next steps will depend on Harvey’s therapeutic progress,” they continued.

Since news of the scandal broke, several board members have also quit.