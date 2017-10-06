Isla Fisher Delivers Hilarious 'I'm Not Amy Adams' PSA on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Isla Fisher and Amy Adams are celebrity dopplegangers, and while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (October 5), Isla decided to get in on the joke.

The 41-year-old actress highlighted some key differentiators between her and the Arrival star in a hilarious PSA video, including the following: “Amy Adams has auburn red; my hair is light auburn red.”

Their role in Nocturnal Animals: “Amy Adams played Susan in Nocturnal Animals. I played Laura in Nocturnal Animals. Their Oscar nomination count: “Amy Adams has five Oscar nominations. I am a member of SAG.”

Isla also told a funny story about the time Lady Gaga confused her for Amy while attending the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. “I was there, all excited and dressed up at the bar and you know, schmoozing with show biz types, and the crowds parted, and there was Lady Gaga,” Amy recounted. “And she’s heading right toward me, and she says, ‘Thank you. Your performance in American Hustle, Amy, was—‘ And I’m thinking, Oh my gosh, it’s Lady Gaga. I love her so much. I don’t want to tell her the truth. So I just gracefully thanked her, bowed my head, okay?”

“And then she wants to talk about the performance, and now I’m thinking, I don’t want to be a liar,” Isla continued. “And then I look over her shoulder and there’s Amy Adams walking into the party. So I’m like, ‘There’s Isla Fisher.’ I said, ‘She’s not even nominated for anything. What’s she doing here?’”



Isla Fisher is NOT Amy Adams (‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’)

