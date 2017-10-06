Josh Hutcherson Shows Off His Comedy Chops in 'Future Man' Trailer - Watch Now!

Josh Hutcherson is taking viewers on a hilarious journey through space and time in the new trailer for his upcoming Hulu show Future Man!

The 24-year-old actor debuted the clip at 2017 New York Comic Con on Friday (October 6) at Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Hutcherson

He was joined by his co-stars Haley Joel Osment, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, and executive producers/writers Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter.

In the sci-fi comedy series, Josh will play Josh Futturman, a janitor by day and a gamer by night, who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time to prevent the extinction of humanity.

Hailing from the creators of Sausage Party and This Is the End, expect plenty of dancing, herpes, and raunchy humor in the trailer.

Watch below, and don’t miss Future Man when it premieres on November 14 on Hulu!



Future Man Trailer (Official) • FutureMan On Hulu • New York Comic Con

15+ pictures inside of Josh Hutcherson and more at the event…