Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 8:15 pm

Josh Hutcherson Shows Off His Comedy Chops in 'Future Man' Trailer - Watch Now!

Josh Hutcherson Shows Off His Comedy Chops in 'Future Man' Trailer - Watch Now!

Josh Hutcherson is taking viewers on a hilarious journey through space and time in the new trailer for his upcoming Hulu show Future Man!

The 24-year-old actor debuted the clip at 2017 New York Comic Con on Friday (October 6) at Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Hutcherson

He was joined by his co-stars Haley Joel Osment, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, and executive producers/writers Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter.

In the sci-fi comedy series, Josh will play Josh Futturman, a janitor by day and a gamer by night, who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time to prevent the extinction of humanity.

Hailing from the creators of Sausage Party and This Is the End, expect plenty of dancing, herpes, and raunchy humor in the trailer.

Watch below, and don’t miss Future Man when it premieres on November 14 on Hulu!


Future Man Trailer (Official) • FutureMan On Hulu • New York Comic Con

15+ pictures inside of Josh Hutcherson and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 01
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 02
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 03
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 04
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 05
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 06
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 07
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 08
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 09
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 10
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 11
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 12
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 13
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 14
josh hutcherson shows off his comedy chopes in future man trailer 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Derek WIlson, Eliza Coupe, Haley Joel Osment, Josh Hutcherson, Television, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce is spending the weekend in the Hamptons with Blue Ivy and the twins - TMZ
  • Anne Winters is sharing details on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes calls Kim Zolciak's daughter "racist trash" - TooFab
  • Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff may have found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lindsay Stirling has a new Christmas song out! - Just Jared Jr
  • KS_in_TP

    Haley Joel Osment never grew out of his child face.