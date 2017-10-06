Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 4:45 pm

Ralphie May Dead - 'Last Comic Standing' Comedian Dies at 45

Ralphie May Dead - 'Last Comic Standing' Comedian Dies at 45

Ralphie May has died at the age of 45, according to TMZ.

Ralphie was battling with pneumonia in the past weeks, but kept performing at his Las Vegas shows. He died at a private residence in Vegas on Friday morning (October 6) due to cardiac arrest.

The comedian first skyrocketed to fame after appearing on Last Comic Standing in 2003.

He came in second place in the competition, and appeared in several Netflix and Comedy Central comedy specials including Too Big to Ignore and Imperfectly Yours while touring the country with his stand-up routines over the past decade.

Ralphie also put out several comedy albums throughout the years.

Our thoughts are with Ralphie‘s loved ones at this difficult time.
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty Images
