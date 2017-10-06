Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 5:08 pm

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are Being Sued by Chyna's Ex Pilot Jones

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are Being Sued by Chyna's Ex Pilot Jones
  • Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are being sued by Chyna‘s ex, Pilot Jones, for defamation and cyberbullying. – TMZ
  • Charlie Puth originally wrote “Attention” as an orchestral piece. – Just Jared Jr
  • There’s even more drama due to the Sex & The City movie cancellation. – DListed
  • A Doctor Who actress is coming forward with a story about Harvey Weinstein. – TooFab
  • Jackie Chan‘s daughter comes out as gay. – Towleroad
  • Everything you need to know about the second season of 13 Reasons Why. – J-14
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Beyonce is spending the weekend in the Hamptons with Blue Ivy and the twins - TMZ
  • Anne Winters is sharing details on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes calls Kim Zolciak's daughter "racist trash" - TooFab
  • Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff may have found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lindsay Stirling has a new Christmas song out! - Just Jared Jr