Robert Pattinson Promotes 'Good Time' After London Premiere

Robert Pattinson is keeping it cool while across the pond!

The 31-year-old actor was spotted looking sharp in a leather jacket while heading out of Global Radio Studios on Friday (October 6) in London, England.

The night before, Robert stepped out at a screening of his flick Good Time during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival.

Good Time follows a bank robber after a heist goes awry and he tries to free his brother from Rikers Island, all in one night.

While the film already hit theaters in the United States, it’s set to play in theaters across the U.K. starting on November 17.