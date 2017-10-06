Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 7:10 pm

Robert Pattinson Promotes 'Good Time' After London Premiere

Robert Pattinson Promotes 'Good Time' After London Premiere

Robert Pattinson is keeping it cool while across the pond!

The 31-year-old actor was spotted looking sharp in a leather jacket while heading out of Global Radio Studios on Friday (October 6) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson

The night before, Robert stepped out at a screening of his flick Good Time during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival.

Good Time follows a bank robber after a heist goes awry and he tries to free his brother from Rikers Island, all in one night.

While the film already hit theaters in the United States, it’s set to play in theaters across the U.K. starting on November 17.
Just Jared on Facebook
robert pattinson global radio studios london 01
robert pattinson global radio studios london 02
robert pattinson global radio studios london 03
robert pattinson global radio studios london 04
robert pattinson global radio studios london 05
robert pattinson global radio studios london 06
robert pattinson global radio studios london 07
robert pattinson global radio studios london 08

Photos: Backgrid , WENN
Posted to: Robert Pattinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce is spending the weekend in the Hamptons with Blue Ivy and the twins - TMZ
  • Anne Winters is sharing details on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes calls Kim Zolciak's daughter "racist trash" - TooFab
  • Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff may have found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lindsay Stirling has a new Christmas song out! - Just Jared Jr