Fri, 06 October 2017 at 7:50 pm

Scott Eastwood & John Boyega Talk 'Pacific Rim' at New York Comic Con

Scott Eastwood & John Boyega Talk 'Pacific Rim' at New York Comic Con

Scott Eastwood and John Boyega were all laughs at the 2017 New York Comic Con!

The Pacific Rim co-stars stepped out for a panel during the annual convention on Friday (October 6) in New York City.

They were also joined by their cast mates Burn Gorman, Cailee Spaeny and director Steven S. DeKnight.

During the panel, John was asked what it was like to be a sci-fi icon but he said he didn’t feel like he’d achieved that status yet!

“I don’t feel like a sci-fi icon yet. I think so far I’ve been able to work with the best people. Anything I do is based on a whole team. It’s great to jump into various elements of sci-fi that I loved growing up. Do I have the mission to be a part of every single thing? Pretty much, yeah,” John said.

The cast also released the first trailer for the film, which you can check out here!
