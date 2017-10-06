Shawn Mendes & John Mayer Buddy Up at John's LA Concert

Shawn Mendes stepped out to support his pal John Mayer at his concert last night!

The 19-year-old “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer checked out the 39-year-old “Gravity” crooner’s show on Thursday (October 5) at the Hotel Café in Los Angeles.

Shawn has cited John as a huge influence on his musical career, and he covered a few of John‘s songs before they teamed up for a epic mash-up at John‘s concert in Toronto, Canada.

“I didn’t get to work with him [on my last album],” Shawn has said, “but he listened to a bunch of the songs and gave great pieces of advice through the music and production and lyrics and stuff, especially on songs like ‘Three Empty Words’ and ‘Ruin’ and ‘Patience.’ It was great to have him listening through it all.”

Check out the pic they snapped at the event below!