Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 4:27 pm

Superfruit Debut 'Deny U' Music Video - Watch Now!

Superfruit just released a brand new music video for their song “Deny U,” which you can watch right here!

The talented duo, consisting of Pentatonix members Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi, debuted the latest visual from their debut studio album Future Friends, on Friday (October 6).

“Deny U” was produced by Jussifer and co-penned by Caroline Polachek.

“NEW @sup3rfruit MUSIC VIDEO for #DENYU our NOW! Shout out to one of my favorite people @austintaylormacedo for inspiring the concept behind the video :)” Mitch wrote on his Instagram.

Watch the video for “Deny U” below!
