Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 2:05 pm

Viral Artist Poppy Drops Debut Album 'Poppy.Computer' - Stream, Download, & Listen Now!

Viral Artist Poppy Drops Debut Album 'Poppy.Computer' - Stream, Download, & Listen Now!

Poppy has released her brand-new debut album Poppy.Computer!

The album comes from the 16-year-old singer and social media star’s own I’m Poppy Records as well as Diplo‘s record label Mad Decent.

Poppy – also known as That Poppy (her real name is Moriah Rose Pereira) – recently took home the award for Breakthrough Artist at the 2017 Streamy Awards.

Her YouTube channel, launched in 2014, already has hundreds of millions of views.

Poppy will kick off her first-ever tour on October 19 in Vancouver, Canada. (Buy tickets here.)

Listen to Poppy.Computer below! You can also download it on iTunes.
Photos: I’m Poppy Records / Mad Decent
