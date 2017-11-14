Amy Adams Explains Why She Waited to Get Married

Amy Adams and her husband Darren Le Gallo were together for 14 years before they finally tied the knot in May 2015 and now she’s opening up about why they waited so long to get married.

The five-time Oscar-nominated actress says it all has to do with trying to avoid attention.

Amy opened up to E! News while being honored at the American Cinematheque event this weekend, where everyone stepped out to support her.

“It’s like worse than my wedding,” Amy said about being the center of attention. “I’m not the kind of person…I avoided getting married for a really long time because I don’t like people looking at me.”

“I don’t like to be the center of attention. When I’m promoting a film I can sort of be there for the film and I can be there for the director. But when it’s a just a night like tonight it becomes very singular,” Amy said. She did clarify, “I had a great time at my wedding.”