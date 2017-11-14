Ansel Elgort & Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Hold Hands While Arriving in Sydney!

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan are making an adorable arrival!

The 23-year-old Baby Driver actor and his 21-year-old girlfriend were spotted holding hands and smiling while arriving ahead of the 2017 GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday (November 14) in Sydney, Australia.

“You’ll never be a trend setter if you follow trends,” Ansel wrote on Twitter before setting off for Sydney.

The two are clearly smitten with each other: they were holding hands and kissing on the way to the airport together in Los Angeles before their arrival!