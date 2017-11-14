Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!
It’s official – Blake Shelton is People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017!
The 41-year-old country star was rumored to be the choice over the weekend, and it just became official.
“Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful…” Blake tweeted along with the cover real.
He opened up to the mag about getting the honor, which his The Voice co-star Adam Levine has received in the past.
“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,” he said. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”
Check out the cover photo below!
See past Sexiest Man Alive choices!: