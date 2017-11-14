Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2017 at 4:33 pm

Christina Aguilera Goes Shopping at a Bridal Dress Store!

Christina Aguilera Goes Shopping at a Bridal Dress Store!

Did Christina Aguilera just say yes to the dress?

The 36-year-old pop icon was spotted leaving the bridal dress store TOHO on Monday (November 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera

Christina was seen laughing and chatting with her friend while leaving the bridal shop. Is she getting ready to walk down the aisle?

Christina and Matthew Ruttler have been engaged since 2014 and have a three-year-old daughter together, Summer Rain. Christina also has a nine-year-old son, Max, with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

The wedding may finally be coming!
