Demi Lovato Makes Cameo In BFF Sirah's New Music Video - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato dresses in all black after catching the lighting of the Covent Garden Christmas Lights on Tuesday (November 12) in London.

That same day, the 25-year-old singer’s BFF Sirah released her new music video for “Dead Beat” and Demi makes a cameo appearance in the clip!

“DEAD BEAT VIDEO OUT NOW. Premiering on @EW 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Sirah tweeted out with a link. Watch below!

In case you missed it, Demi covered Sam Smith‘s “Too Good At Goodbyes” while appearing on BBC Radio 1′s Live Lounge. Sam took notice and the two shared some love between each other.



