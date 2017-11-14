Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 7:09 pm

Demi Lovato Makes Cameo In BFF Sirah's New Music Video - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato Makes Cameo In BFF Sirah's New Music Video - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato dresses in all black after catching the lighting of the Covent Garden Christmas Lights on Tuesday (November 12) in London.

That same day, the 25-year-old singer’s BFF Sirah released her new music video for “Dead Beat” and Demi makes a cameo appearance in the clip!

“DEAD BEAT VIDEO OUT NOW. Premiering on @EW 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Sirah tweeted out with a link. Watch below!

In case you missed it, Demi covered Sam Smith‘s “Too Good At Goodbyes” while appearing on BBC Radio 1′s Live Lounge. Sam took notice and the two shared some love between each other.


Dead Beat Sirah ft. Skrillex
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato makes cameo in bff sirah new music video 01
demi lovato makes cameo in bff sirah new music video 02
demi lovato makes cameo in bff sirah new music video 03
demi lovato makes cameo in bff sirah new music video 04
demi lovato makes cameo in bff sirah new music video 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Demi Lovato, Sirah

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr