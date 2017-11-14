Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 9:17 pm

Demi Lovato Teases Spanish Song With Luis Fonsi - Listen Now!

Demi Lovato Teases Spanish Song With Luis Fonsi - Listen Now!

Demi Lovato is finally teasing her long awaited song with Luis Fonsi!

The 25-year-old entertainer and the 39-year-old singer are teaming up on a Spanish song and it sounds like it’s going to be amazing!

Demi took to social media to share a preview of the song, where she can be heard singing several lines in Spanish.

“November 17th 😏 @luisfonsi,” Demi captioned the video.

Although the duo have not released the song’s title, it’s set to be released on November 17th.

Check out the entire preview of the song below…

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Demi Lovato, Luis Fonsi

