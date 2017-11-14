Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 6:28 pm

Gabrielle Union Gets Into the Christmas Spirit With Her Shutterfly Holiday Collection!

Gabrielle Union is in a festive mood!

The 45-year-old actress debuted her Shutterfly Holiday Collection on Monday night (November 13) in New York City.

During the event, Gabrielle spoke on her holiday rituals of listening to Motown and Broadway classics and trying to find the perfect gift for her husband Dwayne Wade, who she claims is an online shopaholic and is impossible to shop for.

“Each holiday is spent on the road or inviting the other guys from the opposing team and having a hodge podge holiday”, she said while reminiscing about having Christmas last year with La La and Carmelo Anthony.

Gabrielle says her inspiration for her new holiday line was to provide an “idiot-proof Christmas” with easy gifts.
