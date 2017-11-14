Gigi Hadid Stays Warm in a Large Coat in New York City!

Gigi Hadid isn’t letting a little brisk breeze slow down her fashion game!

The 22-year-old model was spotted stepping out on a chilly Tuesday (November 14) in New York City.

Gigi kept warm in a large red coat and a turtleneck sweater while stepping out into the city.

One day before, Gigi got her glam on at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she was honored with the distinction of Supernova.

Gigi‘s mom Yolanda and her younger brother Anwar were also there to show their support.