Gwen Stefani Reacts to Blake Shelton as Sexiest Man Alive!

Gwen Stefani is speaking out with her thoughts on her boyfriend Blake Shelton being named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017!

Just before the news was made official on Tuesday (November 14), Gwen spoke to Access Hollywood on the rumors that Blake was going to receive the honor.

“What? Oh my god, well they got that right!” Gwen, 48, said.

“Wow, I knew I was on to something. Wow, I’m gonna look really good huh? I already had scored but now I really scored,” she added.

Gwen and Blake have been dating for two years after meeting on The Voice!



Does Gwen Stefani Know If Blake Shelton Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive?