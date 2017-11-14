Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 8:25 pm

Gwen Stefani Reacts to Blake Shelton as Sexiest Man Alive!

Gwen Stefani is speaking out with her thoughts on her boyfriend Blake Shelton being named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017!

Just before the news was made official on Tuesday (November 14), Gwen spoke to Access Hollywood on the rumors that Blake was going to receive the honor.

“What? Oh my god, well they got that right!” Gwen, 48, said.

“Wow, I knew I was on to something. Wow, I’m gonna look really good huh? I already had scored but now I really scored,” she added.

Gwen and Blake have been dating for two years after meeting on The Voice!


Does Gwen Stefani Know If Blake Shelton Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive?
