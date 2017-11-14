Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 5:42 pm

Idris Elba & Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre Make a Cute Couple on the Red Carpet in London!

Idris Elba & Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre Make a Cute Couple on the Red Carpet in London!

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre look so cute together on the red carpet!

The 45-year-old actor and his 29-year-old girlfriend posed for pictures together at the Ferrari: Under the Skin launch party at the Design Museum Kensington on Tuesday (November 14) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Idris Elba

The event celebrated the launch of the new exhibit at The Design Museum, which launches on Wednesday (November 15).

Idris recently visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about being a struggling actor living out of his car in New York City years ago.
Just Jared on Facebook
idris elba red carpet 02
idris elba red carpet 03
idris elba red carpet 04
idris elba red carpet 05
idris elba red carpet 06

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr
  • princessKate

    Idris is one hot man.

  • cafeast

    He looks like your run of the mill common East London street thug.

  • cafeast

    They both look extremely old and weathered for their age.