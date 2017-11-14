Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2017 at 4:58 pm

Johnny Depp Has a Threesome in Raunchy 'KILL4ME' Marilyn Manson Music Video

Johnny Depp Has a Threesome in Raunchy 'KILL4ME' Marilyn Manson Music Video

Johnny Depp is getting some serious action in the new Marilyn Manson music video.

The 54-year-old actor co-stars in the newly released music video for Marilyn‘s latest Heaven Upside Down release “KILL4ME,” which dropped on Tuesday (November 14).

The Bill Yukich-directed music video follows a man (Depp) as he wanders through a hotel and a church, at one point indulging in a threesome with models Jocelyn Binder and Bailee Cowperthwaite.

Johnny also starred in Marilyn‘s “Say10″ music video.

Marilyn is back on tour following his scary stage injury in September.

Watch the video below!
Getty
  • Sansa Squad

    m*rilyn m*nson is a n*zi (like has-sw*stika-flags-hanging-in-his-house n*zi) soooo it’s no surprise that human trashbag johnny depp is working with him… why isn’t this loser cancelled yet??? did the news about him break a little too soon and he just missed the window where men are actually held accountable?? I’m so tired

  • princessKate

    Two people whose careers have fizzled out and now they are working together trying to create some buzz w a racy video. Sadsies.

  • disqus_KwgiMZNJ54

    old people trying to be cool lol

  • meme

    They all look like they smell and Depp needs to stop trying to be cool. He looks ridiculous and in the current climate, this is the last thing he should be doing.