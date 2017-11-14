Julia Roberts Reveals How She Came to Star in 'Wonder'
Julia Roberts poses with Wonder director Stephen Chbosky and writer R.J. Palacio in the new issue of Good Housekeeping, on newsstands now.
Here’s what the 50-year-old actress had to share with the mag:
On how we can be better as humans: “I think we need to stop criticizing. Honestly, it’s become a sport — at lunch, online, wherever. ‘I can’t believe the way she’s wearing her hair,’ or ‘He looks so…’ It’s all so petty, and we’re grown-up people. There have to be more interesting things to note about one another…and I’m talking to myself here too, because I find the sarcasm and the criticism and stuff like that very humorous, but there’s a time when you go, ‘Well, why don’t I say all the true and kind things’”
On how she found Wonder: “It was getting tricky in my house to have a nighttime chapter book everyone would like, so I bought Wonder, and I could not put it down. I read it to the three kids [Hazel and Phinneaus, now 13, and Henry, now 10], and they were all as knocked out as I had been. I remember calling my agent after I read the book and saying, ‘I’ll play the mom!’”
