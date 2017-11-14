Kate Winslet & Justin Timberlake Pick the Same Designer for 'Wonder Wheel' NYC Screening!
Justin Timberlake suits up on the red carpet for the special screening of his movie Wonder Wheel on Tuesday (November 14) at the MoMA in New York City.
The 36-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by co-stars Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, Jim Belushi, and director Woody Allen.
Kate and Justin happened to pick the same designer – Tom Ford!
Wonder Wheel will hit theaters on December 1.
FYI: Kate is wearing a Tom Ford dress. Justin is wearing a Tom Ford suit, shirt, tie, and pocket square with Salvatore Ferragamo shoes. Juno is wearing a Dior dress and bag.
