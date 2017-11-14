Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Khloe Kardashian is hard at work!

The 33-year-old reality star, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child with Tristan Thompson, was spotted spending the day at the studio filming on Monday (November 13) in Calabasas, Calif.

Khloe kept her baby bump covered while spending the day filming, and looked happy chatting and laughing with the crew on the set.

Khloe has been photographed out less frequently since the pregnancy news was first reported, but was recently spotted filming with Kris Jenner and Scott Disick.