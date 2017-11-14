Kylie Minogue Switches on the Covent Garden Christmas Lights in London!

Kylie Minogue is getting festive!

The Light Years pop icon looked fabulous as ever while turning on the Christmas lights in Covent Garden on Tuesday night (November 14) in London, England.

Forty mistletoe chandeliers with 700 glistening berries and nearly 100,000 pea lights lit up as Kylie pushed the button alongside celebrity guest Charlotte Tilbury and BBC Children In Need’s Pudsey Bear during the annual festive celebration.

During the event, guests were also treated to performances from the West End musical 42nd Street.