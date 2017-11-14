Top Stories
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump While Filming at the Studio!

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 10:33 pm

'Super Mario Bros' Movie In the Works at 'Despicable Me' Studio

'Super Mario Bros' Movie In the Works at 'Despicable Me' Studio

A new animated movie based on Super Mario Bros. is in the works at Illumination Entertainment, the same studio that has brought you Despicable Me and Minions!

The film is in the early stage of development and probably won’t be in theaters for several years, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A live-action version of Super Mario Bros. was released in 1993 with Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi. The film performed poorly at the box office with just $20.9 million on a $48 million budget.

ARE YOU EXCITED for a new Super Mario Bros movie?
Photos: Getty
